According to NaCCA, "it has come to the attention of the Council that "some publishers are selling textbooks and other supplementary learning materials to schools and the general public purported to have been approved by NaCCA for the new standards-based curriculum (KG – B6)".

In a statement issued by the Ag. Executive Secretary, Dr. Prince H Armah, publishers intending to sell their books to pupils and students to submit those books as well as teaching and learning materials (TLMs) to NaCCA for assessment and approval.

"We wish to inform all heads of school and the general public that NaCCA has not yet approved any textbook for the new curriculum.

"The approval processes are still ongoing in accordance with previous curriculum reforms.

Dr Prince Armah, Executive Secretary of National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA)

"Publishers and writers are hereby reminded that all textbooks and other supplementary materials must be assessed and approved by NaCCA before they are sold to schools and the general public as per the Education Act 2008 (Act 778).

"All stakeholders in the book industry are respectfully requested to comply with the directive", the statement advised.

Act 778

The Education Act (Act 778) mandates the NaCCA to receive textbooks and other TLMs for recommendation and consideration, meaning that, all TLMs meant for the classroom have to be officially assessed, approved and recommended by NaCCA.

The request by NaCCA follows the successful completion of the development of the first phase of the pre-tertiary curriculum from Kindergarten to Primary six, to the GES for implementation.