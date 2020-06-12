Professor Abraham Kwabena Annan, who is Director of NMIMR, said the institute has received a number of local herbal preparations.

He said the center has set up a special platform to test the efficacy of the herbal medicines presented to the institute.

He explained that, while NMIMR is looking to see if the herbal preparations can treat COVID-19, it will also test to see if there are any side effects.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, Prof. Annan said the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) will be handed the results after the medicines have been tested.

“There is a lot of hope because we have received a number of local medicines that are being screened for COVID-19 treatment,” he said.

He added that NMIMR, the FDA and the Ghana Health Service were all working together to ensure that Ghana finds the right treatment for the respiratory disease.

This comes after the Deputy Health Minister said herbal medication for the COVID-19 will only be welcomed if it’s tested and proven to be safe and efficient.

Dr. Okoe Boye said before any herbal medicine can be considered to treat Coronavirus patients, it must first be scientifically proven to be efficient.