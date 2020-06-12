The driver is said to have conveyed the patient to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

According to a report by 3news, the driver and other health workers in the ambulance were not aware that the patient they were transporting was infected.

File Photo

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) said, in all, 19 health workers came into contact with the patient.

The GHS said they were all placed under quarantine after it emerged that the patient had contracted COVID-19.

After undertaking tests, the driver came out positive and has since been admitted at the Goaso Hospital.

Meanwhile, the other health workers tested negative for COVID-19 after their first and second tests.

The latest case, which involved a driver in the Ahafo region, means that each of Ghana’s 16 regions have now recorded COVID-19 cases.