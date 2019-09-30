Following a field visit to the Nalerigu district made by the organization in February this year, the plight of the Zambulkura village moved the NGO to return back to support as life seems to be quite difficult for the locals.

The village has no school but due to the instrumentality of the local chief who works for hand in hand with some NGOs and consortia, Love Foundation Club has made a lasting impact by supporting the school project through bringing to light situations worth turning hearts to.

Love Foundation Club dedicated to improving education

Love Foundation Club with the help of the chief has become the first to bring the goodies of formal education to the community. The foundation plans for building a school structure for the community and other nearby villages. Due to certain challenges, especially lack of funding, the foundation laid this dream by helping last a shade structure for the pupils and donating school uniforms, bags, sandals, books and pencils and other stationeries for the students to start with.

The school which is named Restoration Academy is to as it is birth and restore the hope of better days among the people. In a statement made by the CEO, Marcus Anafu, it is best for us to be wise and knowledgeable through education than have people wallowing in poverty in our homes.

Love Foundation Club supports education

The extraordinary project was also marked with a free health screening for almost all members of the village where certain drugs were also distributed. There was happiness all over the faces of the people throughout events.

The educational support train then makes a stop at the Ashanti Region after which Central and Volta Regions will follow respectively.