According to the Regional Director of Health, Dr. John Eleeza, the region now has two testing centers and therefore can handle such random testing to determine the extent of community spread.

He said the random testing will give the directorate a fair idea of the level of the virus in the region.

He said "Since we have a testing center here, we have decided to undertake random testing of residents. For instance we can decide to test journalists in the region or food vendors, this will enable us to determine the extent of community infections."

Dr. Eleeza appealed to residents to cooperate with the team anytime they see them around assuring that those who will test positive will be treated at no cost to them.

The Northern Region now has 36 confirmed COVID-19 cases and recorded 13 recoveries with one confirmed death.