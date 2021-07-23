Nothing can stop us from passing the anti-LGTBQI bill - Defiant Sam George fires

In a series of tweets, the two-term lawmaker said they are not perturbed by the critics but rather focused on passing the bill that will criminalize homosexuality in Ghana.

“I have seen the attacks from a few goons aligned to a political inclination based on my leadership on the PMB against LGBTQI+ in Ghana. Bow your heads in shame. Nothing would stand in our way to get this Bill passed by the House. Take your perversion and let me speak my truth! 🦁”, he tweeted.

He also added that the 8-member sponsored bill is resolute and so far opposition to it has been done without substance.

“A lot of uninformed commentary, emotional huffing and puffing and vain grandstanding from persons who have failed to grasp the import of the Bill. So far, not even one intellectual challenge seen. We are focused on the substance and would pass this Bill. 🦁”, he said.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 will see culprits face a jail term of up to ten years depending on the crime, if passed in its current state.

Individuals of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are “liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than seven hundred and fifty penalty units and not more than five thousand penalty units, or to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than five years or both.”

This encompasses any person who “holds out as a lesbian, a gay, a transgender, a transsexual, a queer, a pansexual, an ally, a non-binary or any other sexual or gender identity that is contrary to the binary categories of male and female.”