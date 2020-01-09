Mr. Aboagye came under the spotlight after reports emerged that he knelt and begged Chairman Wontumi, to declare his constituency as one of the areas where parliamentary primaries should not be held.

The happened during a meeting held with the NPP’s constituency, polling station executives and the electoral area coordinators at the Culture Centre.

“I beg you, Chairman, in the name of God, let me go unopposed like the others. Add me to the MPs who are not being contested in the upcoming primaries,” the MP is quoted as saying.

MP for Bantama, Daniel Okyem Aboagye

Reacting to this, Mr. Aboagye justified his actions, saying he finds nothing wrong with begging.

According to him, even President Akufo-Addo had to beg Ghanaians to vote him into power.

“The chairman knelt down and begged them to give president Akufo-Addo four more years,” the Bantama legislator told Accra-based Starr FM.

“The president when he was coming to power, he begged Ghanaians for the power so if I also do it, there is nothing wrong with it. I asked them to consider me for four more years.”

Meanwhile, the NPP’s parliamentary primaries is slated April this year.