Speaking to UTV, the Chief said roads in the Atebubu community have become too deplorable for vehicles.

He subsequently went on his knees to beg the President to immediately do something about the situation.

“Nana Addo, on behalf of the people of Atebubu I beg you to come to our aid and help construct the roads in Bono East,” he appealed.

Residents in different parts of the country have in recent times embarked on several demonstrations over the deplorable state of roads in their communities.

The latest to protest were the people of Ablekuma and Manhean, who took to the streets some weeks ago to air their frustration.

Meanwhile, the government has iterated its commitment to address the problem of deplorable roads across the country.

Reading the 2020 budget statement in Parliament, the Finance Minister declared that the government will embark on massive fixing of roads next year.

Watch the Atebubu Chief on knees begging Akufo-Addo to fix their bad roads: