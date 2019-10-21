The residents, clad in red and chanting anti-government songs reckon this action has been necessitated due to government's failure to redeem their pledge of fixing their roads.

They say they have lost count of the number of assurances given them by state authorities to improve the road network.

They have threatened that they won't vote in the 2020 general elections if their roads are not fixed.

As part of his regional tours, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last week assure residents of Kumasi that their bad roads will be fixed before the next elections.

Nana Addo

According to him, he was aware that the residents of Kumasi were not pleased with the terrible road networks in the city and were eager to see the roads constructed.

The President, who gave a brief address, stated that he would make sure all the bad roads were given a facelift to help in the movement of people and goods.

“I know where I got my power from and I will not disappoint you. I will make sure all the Kumasi roads are fixed very soon,” the President assured the Asantehene.