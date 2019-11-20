The phase covers a 88 kilometres stretch from Hohoe-Jasikan to Dodo Pepesu and its part of the $2billion Government of Ghana/Sinohydro Master Project Agreement.

Accompanied by the Minister for Roads and Highways. Kwasi Amoako Atta and the traditional rulers of Oti Region, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday, November 19, cut sod at Jasikan for works to begin on the stretch of road which the Vice President said has a long and painful history of neglect under the erstwhile government.

The Vice President noted that of all the critical roads listed in the 2020 budget, Hohoe-Jasikan and Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu are the only roads to commence.

Indeed, contractors for these projects mobilized to site two weeks before Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2020 Budget statement in Parliament. Dr Bawumia also noted that at the time these projects were initiated, both roads were part of the Volta region.

The Eastern Corridor Roads project, allotted as N2 of the National Road Network, begins from the Tema Motorway through to the Volta, Oti, Northern, North East and Upper East regions to neighbouring Burkina Faso.

Dr Bawumia assured residents of Oti Region that government would ensure the project is completed on schedule, and they would receive their fair share of development projects as all regions shall be receiving.

Vice President Bawumia reiterated the government's plan for fixing critical roads in the country. According to him, sods will be cut for the Cape Coast inner city roads and Nyinahini area roads this week under the Infrastructure for Bauxite facility. The rest of other approved lots are expected to be undertaken soon.

Vice President Bawumia announced many other projects to be undertaken by Government in the Oti region.

“The commitment of government to the development of the Trunk Road Network is evidenced by the many Road and Bridge Development Projects as well as the numerous road maintenance projects that are on-going all over the country and to continue in the year of Roads in 2020.