Last week, the President announced that the partial lockdown imposed on some parts of the country has been lifted.

He, however, maintained that the restriction on public gatherings, including schools, churches and mosques, remains in full force.

Addressing a webinar series by Africa.com, Nana Addo said relaxing the ban on public gatherings is not yet decided.

President Akufo-Addo

“We have not taken a decision on when public gathering can resume,” the President said.

Ghana is currently the sixth country in Africa with the most persons infected by COVID-19.

The country’s total COVID-19 cases moved up from 1,550 to 1,671, as of yesterday, April 28, 2020.

The total death toll in Ghana has also moved up to 16, with six persons currently moderately to critically ill.

President Akufo-Addo revealed on the webinar that Ghana will not be opening its borders anytime soon.

He indicated that the country is currently handling the pandemic well and that is evidence by Ghana’s positivity rate of 1.58 percent.

“We are not seeing this large explosion that was feared for our country at the beginning and therefore, the ability to manage those who have been affected is much more within our means,” the President added.