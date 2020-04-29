This comes after the country’s total COVID-19 cases moved up from 1,550 to 1,671, as of yesterday, April 28, 2020.

At a press briefing, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Aboagye, said 188 persons have successfully recovered.

Meanwhile, the total death toll in Ghana has also moved up to 16, with six persons currently moderately to critically ill.

Data from WHO on Africa's current state on COVID-19

As it stands, only five countries in Africa have recorded more Coronavirus cases than Ghana.

These are Egypt (5,042), South Africa (4,996), Morocco (4,246), Algeria (3,649) and Cameroon (1,705).

Meanwhile, data from the WHO shows that, of the countries that have recorded more than 1,500 COVID-19 confirmed cases, Ghana has the lowest casualties.

Ghana’s 16 deaths is low as compared to Algeria’s 437, South Africa’s 93, Egypt’s 359, Cameroon’s 58 and Morocco’s 163 fatalities.