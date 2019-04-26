He died aged 94 on Thursday night.

According to reports, he was been treated at the Nyaho Medical centre in Accra.

C. K Tedam was elected to parliament as an independent candidate in 1954.

READ MORE: Suspension of Afoko, Agyepong, Crabbe gave NPP victory- Akufo-Addo

Tedam was a founding member of the Northern People's Party.

He stood and won another election to parliament in 1956 on the ticket of the Northern People's Party, NPP.

He was an icon of the Busia-Dombo-Danquah tradition and a founding member of the NPP.