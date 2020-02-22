He is said to have died on Friday February 21, 2020 and was buried in accordance with Islamic custom.

It will be recalled that last year, Awudu cursed the MP for Asante Akyem, Andy Appiah-Kubi, the constituency Chairman, Sampson Agyei and others for suspending him from the party over misconduct.

With a crate of eggs and a bottle of schnapps at a river called Bonfo, Kassim cursed: "Inspector, if the MP, William Aboagye and the other constituency executives have ever met any polling station executive and campaigned for them to vote for the current MP, Andy Appiah Kubi and have not suspended themselves, kill all of them.”

He, in the company of another, called on the gods to deal ruthlessly with anyone involved in the decision to suspend him.

This was also followed by minutes of chanting and incantations.