We're spending 23% of our budget on education - Nana Addo

"We're spending some 23 percent of our budget on education. It's one of the highest on the continent, and we intend to ramp it up even more," President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced.
According to him, the 23 percent spent is for the national budget for educational development in the country.
Speaking at a presidential panel discussion on: "The way forward for transforming educational outcomes" a two-day Global Education Summit in London, United Kingdom (UK) Thursday, July 29, 2021, he said the government after successfully expanding education at the secondary level, the government was replicating it at the tertiary level by canceling the requirement for a guarantor before a student could access the students' loan.
Answering a question posed to him on the expenditure spent on health in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and education, he explained that there was no conflict because the nation required a healthy and educated population.
