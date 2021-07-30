RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We're spending 23% of our budget on education - Nana Addo

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

"We're spending some 23 percent of our budget on education. It's one of the highest on the continent, and we intend to ramp it up even more," President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

According to him, the 23 percent spent is for the national budget for educational development in the country.

Recommended articles

Speaking at a presidential panel discussion on: "The way forward for transforming educational outcomes" a two-day Global Education Summit in London, United Kingdom (UK) Thursday, July 29, 2021, he said the government after successfully expanding education at the secondary level, the government was replicating it at the tertiary level by canceling the requirement for a guarantor before a student could access the students' loan.

Nana Addo at Global Education Summit
Nana Addo at Global Education Summit Pulse Ghana

Answering a question posed to him on the expenditure spent on health in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and education, he explained that there was no conflict because the nation required a healthy and educated population.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Capitals of the newly created regions in Ghana

New regions after referendum

CID invites radio host, panelist for insulting Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former MCE under Kufuor found dead in an uncompleted building

mce

Appointees Nana Addo Sacked in 2018