The youth rejected the donations on Saturday June 1, 2019 and it include bags of rice and cartons of milk in protest at what they described as failed campaign promises by the MP.

According to the aggrieved Muslim youth, the MP has failed to don't their promises made to them during the 2016 campaign period.

The donations were to help them break their one month long fasting.

In a viral video on social media sighted by Pulse.com.gh, a voice is heard saying they would not be deceived by such items.

"If you don’t consider our problems why coming to us? Go away from us with your donations," an angry youth said.

Watch the video below: