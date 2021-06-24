RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NPP MP files urgent question on the cost of Mahama’s private jet trips between 2013 and 2016

Authors:

Evans Annang

Paul Apraku Twum Barimah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Dormaa East has filed an urgent question in Parliament on the costs of private jet trips by former President John Mahama.

John Mahama
John Mahama

The lawmaker insists that disclosure of the cost by the Finance Minister will feed into the discussion of whether Ghana needs a new Presidential jet or not.

In an interview with Accra based Joy News, he disclosed that he has filed the question as part of the one made by the NDC MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on President Akufo-Addo’s recent foreign trips.

“It is, therefore, important that as a country we look at collectively how we can come together to resolve all these issues.

“I have filed the question to also understand how much it cost this country between 2013 to 2017 when our president [former President Mahama] was making foreign trips.”

Mr Twum Barimah believes this would also assist the citizenry in making a “proper comparative analysis” and also to “understand what position we need to take as a country if we are to purchase a new aircraft” for presidents or continue to use state funds to charter flights for elected leaders during their foreign trips.

Paul Twum Barimah
Paul Twum Barimah Pulse Ghana

The MP further dismissed claims that the question filed is an attempt to seek political equalisation over concerns raised by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul justified the use of a private jet by President Akufo-Addo by saying the current presidential fleet is inaccurate for foreign trips.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

