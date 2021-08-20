This comes after churches and drinking spots situated in the area the residents claim to make "excessive noise."

The MP speaking on the noise-making vowed to clamp down on such activities if not limited.

He cited churches and pubs and drinking spots for noise making and announced that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was strengthening its noise monitoring, and would apply the law rigorously to noise pollution offenders.

He said "We all believe in worshipping God but it doesn't mean you should disturb the sleep of others while worshipping. You want to worship your God, someone to wants to sleep. What I'm saying doesn’t mean I hate Churches or will go to hell. But if you won’t sleep and will pray, know that some people too want to sleep so don't disturb them. I want to assure you very soon we will launch an operation in Koforidua."

He added: "We will go out there to shut down many things. Many big men in the Municipality similarly complain to me about the increasing noise pollution that disturbs their sleep at night. They say Methodist school park, there are some three prayer warriors who disturb at night. This stupidity won't be entertained.