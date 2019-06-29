Delegates of the NPP will soon go to congress to elect its flagbearer and it is largely expected that president Akufo-Addo will emerge as winner.

And according to Prophet Kobi, the NPP delegates should not maintain the president as flagbearer going into the 2020 election.

“As the nation’s Prophet, I am urging NPP party not to make Akufo-Addo their flagbear again. He has failed!,” he warned in a video sighted by Pulse.com.gh.

According to him, most businesses are suffering under Akufo-Addo because he and his aides do not understand governance.

“In Ghana, some things are happening and I’m the best person to tell them they are wrong. Nana Akufo-Addo, who is the president, that from today if they don’t understand governance they must go and learn”, Pastor Kobi told his congregation.

“In Ghana, some things are happening and I’m the best person to tell them they are wrong. Nana Akufo-Addo, who is the president, that from today if they don’t understand governance they must go and learn”, Pastor Kobi told his congregation.

“If they came for the nation to be better, as they said, then they must change because most businesses are on their knees because of their parochial, political partisan mind; and in my day, I say no to them”.