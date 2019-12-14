She was fined for assaulting Accra-based Adom FM's reporter, Akosua Sakyiwaa , at the NPP's headquarters in Accra on May 4, 2018.

The court held that Hajia Fati violated the fundamental human rights of the reporter to free expression in the exercise of her profession as a journalist.

The court in its judgment said Hajia Fati’s action is a threat to media freedom which ought to be punished to serve as an example to others who may be minded to interfere with media freedoms.

The court also observed that the protection of such rights and freedoms was critical to a properly functioning democracy.

In her notice of appeal filed by her lawyer, Nana Obiri Boahen, Hajia Fati said the entire procedure that led to the judgment of the Human Rights Court was “heavily flawed and same led to the breach of the natural justice rule which resulted in substantial miscarriage of justice of the appellant.”

The notice of appeal also indicates that there was an apparent error on the face of the records of proceedings, as well as serious procedural irregularities which it claims resulted in substantial miscarriage of justice.