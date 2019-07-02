The GSA is a Conformity Assessment Body that certifies the quality of goods and services to Ghanaians, and develops and promotes standards.

The Communication Department of the GSA held a short session which was led by Dr Kofi Amponsah Bediako, Head of Marketing, to familiarise the students on the operations of the organisation. In his talk with the students, he called on them to contribute to Nation building in terms of standards.

As part of the visit, the team toured some technical departments of the facility to gain some much needed practical knowledge. These departments included the Pesticides Residue Laboratory, the Metrology Laboratory, which deals with the measurement of mass, temperature, length, volume, among others.

At the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, the students were briefed about the history of the Institute and the work they specialise in, which is to research into communicable and non-communicable diseases, build capacity for the next generation of Scientists and Health Professionals, as well as monitoring sessions.

Professor Abraham Kwabena Annan, Director of the Institute, motivated the students to be imaginative and focused in what they do. In addition, Professor Dorothy Yeboah Manu, a Pathologist of the institute, reminded the students that Science is more than just learning, and requires deep thinking in its application.

Professor Abraham Kwabena Annan and Professor Dorothy Yeboah Manu briefing the team

The tour ended with a visit to the Clinical Pathology Lab and the Electron Microscopy Lab to gain insight into scientific research.

Some interesting places the visits will be to the Cocoa Processing Company and Blue Skies.