#NSMQ2021: Keta SHTS to clash with Presec-Legon and Prempeh College in grand finale

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Keta Secondary Technical School (Ketasco) has qualified to the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) for the first time in the history of the competition.

Ketasco
Ketasco

They will lock horns with the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC) and four-time champions Prempeh College in the grand finale.

Keta SHS becomes the first school in the Volta region to qualify to the grand finale of the NSMQ competition and they are perceived to be 'underdogs' in the competition.

After a fierce battle, Keta SHS scored 53points whiles Wesley Girls' High School and Tamale SHS scored 35 and 31 points respectively.

Keta SHS
Keta SHS Pulse Ghana

Presec-Legon also qualified to the grand finale after defeating St. Peter's SHS in the Eastern Region and Chemu SHS.

After a crunch encounter, the six-time champions made it clear that they are prepared to make it seven and win the championship back to back.

The school won the contest with 50 points beating their contenders St. Peter's SHS with 24 points and Chemu SHS recording 21 points.

PRESEC Boys' SHS
PRESEC Boys' SHS Pulse Ghana

Prempeh College also wants to prove they're the Cristiano Ronaldo of the competition after beating Opoku Ware SHS and KNUST SHS.

Prempeh College
Prempeh College Pulse Ghana

Prempeh College secured 69 points while Opoku Ware SHS and KNUST SHS scored 59 and 39 points respectively.

Prempeh College NSMQ
Prempeh College NSMQ Pulse Ghana

