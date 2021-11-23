NSMQ2021: 'Underdogs' defeat big names to reach semi-finals

Some SHS who have not won the contest are the Wesley Girls' High School, Keta Senior High Technical School (SHTS), Chemu SHS, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) SHS and the Tamale SHS. are in the contest to battle with 'big schools'.

Chemu Senior High School will have to double their efforts in order to kick out the defending champions, PRESEC, Legon, and the boys from Nkwatia-Kwahu, St Peter' Senior High School.

In the second semi-finals, Wesley Girl's High School, the only surviving all-girls school in the competition, will slug it out with two of the underdogs who have made it to this far and are also determined to win the cup for the first time: Keta Senior High School (KETASCO) and Tamale SHS.

KETASCO had a walkover St. Louis SHS and Ghana National College while the Tamale SHS clipped the wings of ADISCO and KUMACA. While KETASCO won with a 17-point, Tamale SHS won it with 15 points margin. WeyGeyHey, on the other hand, made it past Pope John’s with seven points to qualify for the semis for the first time.

The NSMQ is a national quiz competition between Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the country and a key element of the NSMQ is about claiming the bragging rights of champions.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana