NSS personnel oppose Bawumia's proposed optional national service

According to them, the national service period serves as a crucial time for fresh graduates to gain insights into industries and develop a strong work ethic.

They contended that making it optional would be detrimental to the learning experience of these recent graduates.

One past NSS personnel said "I think that National Service should be mandatory because it is a way of giving back to the state. You have to serve the nation for one year, and people also gain experience through national service. Some people are even employed after national service, and so if you make it optional, it is a way of encouraging people to leave the country right after school."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Dr. Bawumia pledged to make National Service optional for Ghanaian graduates if elected president, and no longer mandatory.

In his vision for the country, Bawumia emphasized the need to rethink the current national service scheme to aid youth employment.