Nungua Mantse becomes new president of Greater Accra House of Chiefs

Initially, Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II had submitted his candidacy for the position. However, he later withdrew his application through a letter addressed to Mrs Gladys Pinkrah, Greater Accra Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, which allowed Professor Welentsi III to assume the presidency unopposed.

Professor Welentsi III’s term as GARHC President will last four years, as stipulated by Act 759 of 2008, which mandates a presidential election for the House every four years. Serving alongside him as Vice President will be Nene Tetteh Wakah III, the Paramount Chief of Prampram Traditional Area. Both leaders took the oaths of office and secrecy administered by Circuit Court Judge Ms Bacilia Adjei-Tawiah, who advised them to use their positions to promote peace and development, while encouraging them to avoid litigation within chieftaincy matters.

Upon his inauguration, Professor Welentsi III expressed deep gratitude to the chiefs for their support, describing his election as a shared achievement. “I consider this not just my personal victory, but a victory for all of us. While I will be assuming the role of President for the next term, I see it as a responsibility to be shared with all of you,” he stated as quoted by Graphic.com.gh.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration and pledged to draw on the experience of other House members, including his predecessor, for guidance. “I will actively seek input from our former President and other members of the House on matters of mutual interest. I hope and trust that you will make yourselves available to me when I reach out to you, particularly during urgent and critical moments.”

Professor Welentsi III also acknowledged that he might have unintentionally offended some members in the past and asked for their understanding and forgiveness, saying, “As humans, we are fallible and can make mistakes, whether by omission or commission. I want to take this opportunity to apologise if I have intentionally or unintentionally caused any offence or inconvenience to any member in the past or present. I sincerely ask for your forgiveness.”