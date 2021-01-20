President of the Association, Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, disclosed that several other members have contracted the disease.

She noted that many health practitioners have contracted COVID-19 due to the lack of adherence to safety protocols.

Madam Ampofo, therefore, urged the government to equip frontline health workers with the necessary PPEs.

Nurses and Midwives Association laments as four members die from COVID-19

“The death toll has increased to four with the recent one occurring in the Kasenna Nankana District where a number of the nurses have been infected. It is a great worry,” she said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“Even from December 2020, we saw a rise in the cases among nurses and midwives. It is important to follow COVID-19 protocols.”

“The reinstitution of the protocols at the facility is very important and will go a long way to protect health workers. PPEs are very important. We need it. Managers have to see to it that they do stock up these items, so we can have enough to use.”

Ghana’s Coronavirus situation seemed to be improving towards the end of 2020 but there’s been a spike in cases in recent weeks.

Currently, the country has recorded 2,174 active cases while 358 persons have died in the process, according to data from the Ghana Health Service.