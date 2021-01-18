This was disclosed by the Deputy Volta Regional Director of Health in charge of public health, Dr. Senanu Dzokoto.

According to him, the non-adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols is what has led to the spike in cases in the region.

He noted that aside from the 37 active cases recorded in the region, the virus has also claimed one life.

“The trends in the Volta Region has been consistent with the global and national trends. We have seen an upsurge in cases. Barely about 4 weeks ago, we had under 5 active cases in the region. Up to a certain point, there was no case,” Dr. Senanu Dzokoto said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“But in the past 14 days, we have recorded 37 active cases and in the week, we lost a life. He reported to one of the private facilities in the region. It was being managed, he was not responding to treatment, and was eventually referred to one of our tertiary institutions. When they checked, this person had COVID-19. He then lost his life sadly.”

“What has been our major challenge, is the non-adherence to safety protocols,” he added.

Ghana’s Coronavirus situation seemed to be improving towards the end of 2020 but there’s been a spike in cases in recent weeks.

Currently, the country has 1,924 active cases while 352 persons have died in the process, according to data from the Ghana Health Service.