The President sounded the warning when he delivered his latest COVID-19 address on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Akufo-Addo noted that the partial lockdown imposed in the country last year caused a negative impact on Ghana’s economy.

He, therefore, warned that another partial lockdown will be imminent if the country’s COVID-19 situation gets worse, insisting it’s better to be safe than sorry.

President Nana Akufo-Addo

“We do not want to go back to the days of partial lockdowns, which had a negative impact on our economy and our way of life,” Nana Addo said.

“But should that becoming necessary, ie., should the number of active cases continue to increase at the current rate, I will have no option but to re-impose these restrictions because it is better to be safe than to be sorry. So together, let us all ensure that we respect the protocols.”

The President further urged Ghanaians to adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols as schools prepare to reopen.

Thousands of students across the country will resume school today, Monday, January 18, 2021, as educational institutions officially reopen.

Akufo-Addo warned that he would be forced to shut down schools again if COVID-19 infections continue to increase.

“Wear your masks at all times. Wash and sanitise your hands regularly. Protect yourself. Protect each other. Protect your teachers. Protect your parents,” he said.

“But please, do not give me a reason to close down schools again. I pledge to do my best to keep your education going.”

Ghana’s Coronavirus situation seemed to be improving towards the end of 2020 but there’s been a spike in cases in recent weeks.

Currently, the country has 1,776 active cases while 346 persons have died in the process, according to data from the Ghana Health Service.