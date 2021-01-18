Thousands of students across the country will resume school today, Monday, January 18, 2021, as educational institutions officially reopen.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, January 17, 2021, the President urged teachers, students and parents, to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Akufo-Addo warned that he would be forced to shut down schools again if COVID-19 infections continue to increase.

President Nana Akufo-Addo

“Wear your masks at all times. Wash and sanitise your hands regularly. Protect yourself. Protect each other. Protect your teachers. Protect your parents,” he said.

“But please, do not give me a reason to close down schools again. I pledge to do my best to keep your education going.”

Ghana’s Coronavirus situation seemed to be improving towards the end of 2020 but there’s been a spike in cases in recent weeks.

Currently, the country has 1,776 active cases while 346 persons have died in the process, according to data from the Ghana Health Service.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called on the government to make COVID-19 testing free for the public.

In a statement, the GMA said the best way to combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases is to ramp up testing.

The Association said the testing "should be made free or relatively cheaper for the ordinary Ghanaian who needs testing as a result of direct exposure or when symptomatic for COVID-19.

"The GMA believes these will help address the current shortfalls in our testing and contact tracing regimes," a section of the statement said.