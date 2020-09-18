According to association, the strike is over their poor conditions of service.

GNRMA has also directed all its members not to go to work from September 21.

They said government has failed to improve their conditions of service for the over 82,000 members.

President of the Association Perpetual Ofori Ampofo on Thursday, September 17 told TV3‘s Daniel Opoku that negotiations with government over their work conditions did not yield any results.

She also raised issues with non-payment of the allowances for frontline health workers and insurance, which were promised as part of incentives in the fight against Covid-19.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu

The Association says it has petitioned the National Labour Commission (NLC) over its intended action.