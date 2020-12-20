Akufo-Addo made the appeal during his 20th national address on the pandemic on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

He disclosed that Ghana’s active case count has now dropped from over one thousand just above 900.

He, therefore, urged the public to continue to wash their hands, wear face masks and observe social distancing protocols.

Tonight’s address is Akufo-Addo’s first since he was successfully re-elected to a second term in office.

The 76-year-old, who contested as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, Mahama of the opposition NDC also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total COVID-19 case count currently stands at 53,653, although the active cases are 991.

Also, 52,331 infected persons have been discharged, while the respiratory disease has claimed 331 lives.