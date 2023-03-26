Obuasi Prisons commander, DDP Aidoo retires

Before the celebration of his retirement, Emmanuel Ekow Aidoo inspected a parade of officers of the Obuasi local prisons.

Pulse Ghana

Born on 26th September 1963 at Mataheko in the Greater Accra Region, DDP Aidoo was enlisted into the Ghana Prisons Service on 28th April 1989 and passed out on 28th October 1989. He rose through the ranks to become a Deputy Director of Prisons on 1st July 2022.

Commander Aidoo together with family and loved ones were at the Methodist Church, Bigobiri to be thankful.