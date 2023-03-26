He was met with a parade and a pull-out ceremony organized by the Ghana Prisons Service in celebrating his immense contribution to the entity throughout his working career.
Obuasi Prisons commander, DDP Aidoo retires
After 34 years of active service, Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) Emmanuel Ekow Aidoo, the Obuasi local Prisons Commander, on Friday, March 24 brought his duty to a halt.
Before the celebration of his retirement, Emmanuel Ekow Aidoo inspected a parade of officers of the Obuasi local prisons.
Born on 26th September 1963 at Mataheko in the Greater Accra Region, DDP Aidoo was enlisted into the Ghana Prisons Service on 28th April 1989 and passed out on 28th October 1989. He rose through the ranks to become a Deputy Director of Prisons on 1st July 2022.
Commander Aidoo together with family and loved ones were at the Methodist Church, Bigobiri to be thankful.
As the officer-in-charge of the Obuasi Prisons, a position he attained in 2020, DDP Aidoo supervised the rehabilitation of the Administrative block, cell blocks, and yard.
