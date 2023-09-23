OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: I’m disappointed at the IGP’ - Kwame Jantuah

Jantuah believed that given the circumstances, the IGP should have addressed the situation and considered suspending officers involved in the controversial handling of the protest.

"I ask the question, where is Dampare? He is the Inspector General of Police, and we see Dampare rush to areas where there are problems, where is he today?

"You meet the leaders of the pressure group and then you talk like a politician, It has not come to your notice that anybody was mishandled. the first thing he was supposed to do was apologize to the affected protestors, whether he was aware or not"

ADVERTISEMENT

"For his office to do what they did, we would expect that this morning, he would have made a statement and apologize to the protestors and suspended those officers," he Stressed