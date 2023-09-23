Jantuah questioned why the IGP was not present and why he hadn't issued a statement or taken action in response to the police's alleged mishandling of protesters, which included accusations of brutality, unlawful arrests, and intimidation.
#OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: I’m disappointed at the IGP’ - Kwame Jantuah
Private legal practitioner Kwame Jantuah expressed disappointment in the absence of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare during the ongoing #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration in Ghana.
Jantuah believed that given the circumstances, the IGP should have addressed the situation and considered suspending officers involved in the controversial handling of the protest.
"I ask the question, where is Dampare? He is the Inspector General of Police, and we see Dampare rush to areas where there are problems, where is he today?
"You meet the leaders of the pressure group and then you talk like a politician, It has not come to your notice that anybody was mishandled. the first thing he was supposed to do was apologize to the affected protestors, whether he was aware or not"
"For his office to do what they did, we would expect that this morning, he would have made a statement and apologize to the protestors and suspended those officers," he Stressed
The Occupy Julorbi House protest, which has entered its third day, is aimed at addressing various grievances, including economic challenges, corruption, and governance issues.
