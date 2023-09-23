The group is protesting against the government's alleged mismanagement of the economy and the resulting hardships faced by Ghanaians.
#OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: Protesters mass up for Day 3
The procession towards the Jubilee House has already begun, members of the political pressure group Democracy Hub have assembled at the 37 Trotro station on the third and final day of their protest march to the seat of government
Recommended articles
A significant police presence is also observed at the 37 enclaves to maintain order during the demonstration.
The march has seen several prominent figures, including musicians Kelvyn Bwoy and Kofi Mole, actor John Dumelo, Pappy Kojo, M.anifest, and others, join the protest.
On the second day of the protest, the police prevented the protesters from marching to the Jubilee House, leading to some Ghanaian celebrities sitting on the floor in protest.
Democracy Hub has been critical of the government and has conducted a series of demonstrations demanding measures to alleviate the suffering of Ghanaians.
The Police Service met with some leaders of the Democracy Hub group on Friday to discuss concerns about the nature of their planned demonstration at the Jubilee House.
The pressure group is looking forward to a positive and prompt response and reassurance from the government to alleviate the plight of many Ghanaians.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh