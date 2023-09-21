OccupyJulorbiHouse Demo: Police deny arrest of BBC Journalist

The police stated that the report of the journalist's arrest was false and should be disregarded.

"The attention of the Police has been drawn to an erroneous report by a section of the media that a BBC reporter and his cameraman have been arrested"

"The police will like to put on record that the report is false and should be disregarded."

The Police further explained that, after the swoop of protestors the identified journalists were set free after screening.

"The facts are that in dispersing the illegal demonstrators, a group of them were picked up and sent to the police station. During their screening process, two persons identified themselves as journalists and were immediately allowed to go"