The budget will cater for government's expenditure in the 2020 electioneering year.

Recent election years have been marked by overspending as the country exceeded its budget deficit targets.

For the last election year, in 2016, Ghana’s budget deficit target was 5.3 percent but the deficit eventually widened to 7.8 percent.

Four years prior, in 2012 the target was 6.7 percent but the deficit ended up essentially doubling, reaching 12.5 percent.

Minister of Finance; Ken Ofori Atta

With this in mind, President Nana Akufo-Addo has already cautioned against lack of discipline in an election year as the hunger of the electorate for infrastructure is expected to increase.

Speaking ahead of the budget presentation, the President stressed that fiscal discipline would be key when he spoke at the Africa Investment Forum in South Africa.

“We think that it is extremely important that we maintain discipline in the way we manage our public finances and that has been our major objective and so far so good. We are realising it.”