NPP Gov’t has put billions of cedis in Ghanaians’ pockets – Ofori-Atta

According to the Minister, government has embarked on several major initiatives which have benefitted of all citizens.

Mr. Ofori-Atta made the statement while presenting the 2020 budget statement in Parliament on Wednesday.

He said the Free SHS policy has saved parents a total of GHc1.8 billion, while farmers have also saved a total of GHc844 million as a result of the Plating for Food and Jobs programme.

He added that a total of GHc357 million have been put in the pockets of teacher trainees as well.

“Planting for Food and Jobs has saved farmers a total of GHc844 million over the last three years for subsidized fertilizer and a total of GHc357 million have been put in the pockets of teacher trainees within the last three years in the form of allowance,” the Finance Minister said.

He also mentioned that the electricity tariffs reductions effected by the PURC in March 2018 resulted in savings of 1.8billion cedis for a year for residential and non-residential customers.

“The over 350,000 jobs that have been created in the public sector including the 100,000 NABCO graduates has provided total earnings to them of 2.9 billion cedis and that is money in their pockets,” he further stated.

Mr. Ofori-Atta went on to defend the Akufo-Addo government’s handling of Ghana’s economy.

According to him, the government has succeeded in moving the economy from taxation to production.