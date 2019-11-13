According to him, the government has succeeded in moving the economy from taxation to production.

Mr. Ofori-Atta made the statement Wednesday during his presentation of the 2020 budget statement in Parliament.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

He said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has so far kept its campaign promises, insisting “we have moved from taxation to production.”

The Finance Minister added that the Akufo-Addo government has managed to deal with the economic problems inherited from the previous administration.

“We have stabilised the macroeconomic turbulence in the management of the national economy.

“We have delivered our flagship programmes. The gains made so far are significant and it is, indeed, to the glory of God,” he added.