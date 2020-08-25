He said the okada business in the country has created more jobs for the youth adding that some young people who would have turned to crime as a result of unemployment are now engaged in the business to earn a living.

According to him, "When was the last time we recorded armed robbery in this country? It is because of this job. A lot of the young people are now doing this job for a living We are not waiting for the government to provide jobs for us. We have created our employment."

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, he said flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama's promise to legalise their business is worth it.

"Some of us are happy about the promise by Mr. Mahama about legalising okada and we’ll vote for him to come back to power so he does it for us. When okada is legalised, we won’t be riding in haste and also be running from the police. When the police arrest you, you either pay GHc50 or GHc100 after being delayed for a long time.

"If it's only about accidents that’s why they don’t want to legalise okada then I'm sorry because there so many accidents in this country that do not concern okada," he added.