Okudzeto Ablakwa files RTI request to SSNIT for Rock City's Tax Clearance Cerificate

This, he argues, contravenes the Income Tax Act, 2015 (Act 896) and SSNIT’s Pre-Qualification Criteria.

“Evidence that the Rock City Hotel Limited's (with registration number CS075262016) bid for SSNIT's hotels complied with the Income Tax Act, 2015 (Act 896) and SSNIT's own pre-qualification criteria as advertised for Project Number: GR/SSNIT/CS/0001/2022 which mandated all bidders to present a valid Ghana Revenue Authority Tax Clearance Certificate", his request states.

“This request has become imperative considering that Rock City's record at GRA, which is now available to me, incontrovertibly confirms that Rock City did not file its annual tax returns in the fiscal years of 2021 and 2022. Indeed, Rock City's attempt to file their annual tax returns for the years in issue were carried out belatedly in 2023 and 2024 respectively, long after SSNIT's advertised deadline of 23rd March 2022.”

Ablakwa emphasised that such violations should have led to Rock City's disqualification from the bidding process. He also requested the full evaluation report and the complete minutes of all tender committee meetings related to the sale.

In his RTI request, Ablakwa stressed the importance of transparency and accountability, urging SSNIT to fulfil his demands promptly.

The Minister for Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, in an earlier interview had said claims by Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa that Rock City Hotel was making losses is untrue.

He challenged Mr. Ablakwa to disclose his sources and the documents in question.

“Rock City is not making losses. There is no one anywhere who can say that Rock City is making losses,” Dr. Acheampong stated.

He criticised Mr. Ablakwa and Sammi Gyamfi for exaggerating the situation, particularly pointing out that Rock City has not yet filed its 2023 taxes.

“I have checked with the GRA, and Rock City has informed me that they have not filed their 2023 taxes yet. Their plan is to file by the end of the month. So, where did he get the document from? What he is saying is fabricated and a lie,” he added, challenging Mr. Ablakwa to provide proof of his claims.

Dr. Acheampong’s rebuttal aims to clarify the situation and counter the allegations made by the North Tongu MP.