The National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislator has also resolved to replace all rickety wheelchairs of disabled people in the constituency.

In a Twitter post, Mr. Ablakwah said the gesture is part of his Christmas project for his constituents this year.

“Our North Tongu Christmas project this year is to dispatch free wheelchairs to all physically challenged and to replace all rickety wheelchairs of my beloved constituents.

“Showing compassion to the vulnerable is the acme of Christmas. Merry Christmas my friends,” he tweeted.

This comes after the North Tongu MP earlier paid the medical bills of all children who were receiving treatment at the Children’s Ward of the Battor Catholic Hospital in his constituency.

Mr. Ablakwah and his team stormed the hospital soon after he was re-elected in December 7 polls.

The legislator referred to the gesture as a “thanksgiving offering” following his successful re-election as MP for the constituency.