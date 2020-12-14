The NDC MP-elect and his team stormed the hospital soon after he was declared winner of the December 7 polls.

Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP- elect, North Tongu

Mr Ablakwa referred to the gesture as a “thanksgiving offering”.

The incumbent lawmaker won the election with a resounding victory.

Mr Ablakwa had polled 39, 294 votes representing 89.7% to beat his opponent Richard Arku of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who polled a meagre 4, 086 votes representing 9.32%.

Mr Ablakwa noted that the resounding victory means his constituents do not expect anything below excellent representation from him and, therefore, “I shall render just that with total dedication, selflessness, dynamism and humility. So help me God.”

Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa interacts with staff of the Battor Catholic Hospital.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s parliament is set to resume today Monday, December 14, 2020, a week after the country held its general elections which saw many MPs losing their seats to new faces.

According to a notice from Parliament, the Speaker is acting by order 6 of the Standing Orders of the House.

“All Honourable members and staff are to take note and attend the house timeously. Please note that all COVID-19 protocols will be observed at all Parliamentary sitting,” the statement signed by the Director of Public Relations Kate Addo read.

Ghana’s seventh parliament is currently in its fourth session.

The House rose in November 2020, in preparation for the 2020 polls.