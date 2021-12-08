One Teacher One Laptop deductions: We don't know All Teachers Alliance group - NAGRAT

Under this policy, the government will pay 70 percent of the cost of GHS 1,550 with the teachers paying 30 percent through deductions from their salaries.

This comes after Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, launched the programme aimed at bridging the ICT gap between teachers in urban areas and their colleagues in rural areas.

President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu, earlier welcomed the news announced by Dr. Bawumia but the teacher union said the government's decision to deduct GH¢509 from the teachers' professional development allowance as payment for the One Teacher, One Laptop policy was unfair.

The teachers' union said it had come to their attention that despite court action they instituted, teachers’ money had been deducted without recourse to court proceedings.

But Angel Carbonu addressing the press on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, said "The interesting thing is that we don't really know them, we don't know what is motivating those group of people and we don't know the details of the suit that they have sent to court so it will be very difficult to comment on that.