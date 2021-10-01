Oppong Boanuh was the worst IGP Ghana ever had – Captain Smart

Speaking on the challenges police officers face in the country on his show, Captain Smart challenged Mr. Boanuh to come out and show him one thing he did as IGP.

According to him, the former IGP and the current government lied to the Police officers regarding their salary increment prior to the elections, "yet people are saying I should not tell him that he is the worse IGP ever appointed in Ghana. “Let me tell you on authority that Oppong-Boanuh is the worse IGP ever appointed in Ghana.”

“Oppong-Boanuh, wherever I stand I will tell you that, you are the worse IGP,” Captain Smart said.

Captain Smart challenged the former IGP to tell him what exactly he did before he was succeeded by Dr Akuffo Dampare as the acting IGP.

“Show me one thing that you did for the Ghana Police Service under your tenure as the IGP. You get the chance to sit on TV and radio and brag about how the Police Service will see an increment in the salary of its personnel and a whole IGP will allow politicians to use that as a basis of winning elections and afterwards the increment that they deserve does not come.”

The controversial presenter also basted the former Rector of GIMPA, Prof. Stephen Adei for his recent comments on civil servants.

He said: “Today, some Professor is saying that those who do such a job do not deserve 4% increment in salary. His wife is not part. Look, do you know the number of police officers that were killed just because they were working tirelessly to protect us, civilians, in the night when we are asleep? You have no idea; we have witnessed in this country how police officers are killed like fowls…”.

Pulse Ghana

He continued: “Police Officers use their personal savings in buying most of their uniforms, especially their boots which they wear to work. Today, a Ghanaian government cannot but a proper boot for the police officers… “

“Today when they are increasing their salary, someone will sit somewhere and say that, they don’t deserve [it]. Today, police officers buy their own uniforms, the government cannot buy the uniforms for them and the police officers cannot say it…they buy their own beret…,” he stressed.