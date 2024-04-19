Organised Labour threatens to strike May 2 over Tier-2 pension arrears

Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary-General of the TUC, stressed that despite repeated appeals, the government has consistently ignored their demands.

Consequently, with no progress in sight, Organized Labour feels compelled to contemplate strike action as their last resort.

He said "You may know that the public sector unions under the forum have already given notice that on the 2nd of May, if they don’t hear anything about the payment of this second tier on the 30th of April, they will strike.

"We will want to send this notice to the government that if by the 30th of April they don’t do anything about this our second tier, on the 2nd of May we will all join the forum. I can imagine what will happen in this country if they allow this thing to happen."

Meanwhile, the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has voiced deep concern regarding the government's alleged failure to remit mandatory contributions for over 700,000 Ghanaian workers.

NAGRAT President, Angel Carbonu, accused the government of financial impropriety during a press briefing on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

He specifically cited the non-payment of Tier 2 pension scheme contributions and other third-party deductions since July 2023.

Carbonu underscored that these deductions are being withheld from workers' salaries but not forwarded to the designated institutions.

