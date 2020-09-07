The party is currently launching its manifesto at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Dubbed, the ‘People’s Manifesto’, the document is divided into six main themes and mainly addresses policies and job creation.

Speaking at the Manifesto launch, Chairman of the NDC’s manifesto committee, Prof. Kwaku Danso Boafo, said the document is tailor-made to address the challenges of all Ghanaians.

He also described the manifesto as one of the best ever witnessed in the political space in recent years.

“We are leaving you with the best manifesto any political party can produce,” Prof. Danso Boafo said.

According to him, the next NDC government will endeavor to deal with anyone involved in acts of corruption.

“If you intend to engage in any activities of corruption in this manifesto, please look elsewhere. There isn’t space for you,” he added.