Contrary to these assertions, the management insists the factory is operating at full capacity with no ongoing strike. They emphasize continuous production and seamless customer service, underscoring their commitment to promptly resolving labour issues.
Our workers are not on sit-down strike - ATL management denies reports
Akosombo Textiles Limited's management refutes claims of a sit-down strike by its workforce, disputing earlier media reports suggesting unrest due to unpaid salaries and machinery concerns.
In a concise statement, the company highlights recent investments in new machinery, including a biomass boiler and advanced printing technology, aimed at enhancing efficiency and meeting market demands.
Furthermore, according to the company's website, Akosombo Textiles Limited has a long-standing history of providing quality textiles to both domestic and international markets.
"The management of Akosombo Textiles Limited denies reports of a strike at the factory. Our operations are fully functional, with production ongoing and uninterrupted customer service. We remain dedicated to resolving labour matters promptly.
"We have recently invested in new machinery, such as a biomass boiler and cutting-edge printing machines, to boost efficiency and cater to market needs," ATL said.
With over 50 years of experience in the industry, the company prides itself on its dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.
