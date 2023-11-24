ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Over 100 pharmacies shut down for operating illegally

Emmanuel Tornyi

Over 100 pharmaceutical shops in Ghana between September and November have been shut down for operating illegally and prescribing the wrong medications.

Pharmacy
Pharmacy

The pharmaceutical shops were closed by the Pharmacy Council.

Recommended articles

According to the Council, the move has become critical to protect lives as expert diagnoses are needed before drugs are dispensed. The move is also to ensure the law that established the Council as a regulator of the sector is enforced.

Per the law, the Pharmacy Council is to grant a licence to a body corporate or government institution to carry on the business of mixing, compounding, preparing or supplying restricted medicines by retail under the supervision of a superintendent pharmacist.

The Council's Deputy Registrar, Dr. Daniel Danquah, said the Council is committed to enforcing its laws and will continue to take action against pharmacies that do not comply.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said about 10 companies have gone through the disciplinary procedure; others were closed. When they complied, it was opened at the regional level. So those reports don't come to us directly.

"But if you are trying to put together facilities that have been closed down within the year, it is a lot. We can have 100 closed down in two or three months."

In the years past, pharmacists were used to employing the services of a superintendent pharmacist who, though fully employed, was still eligible to superintend other pharmacy facilities for a fee – but the council insists it will no longer tolerate this arrangement.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Director of Business Operations at Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson

You can't impose 24-hour economy on Ghanaians — Joe Jackson tells Mahama

Hon Akandoh

Sunyani Teaching Hospital sod cutting is a ruse - Hon Akandoh

Jobberman Roundtable discussion on Women in Tech

Jobberman Ghana's M-FIT Project set to place 60 young women into permanent Tech roles

Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference

Catholic Bishops address current economic crisis gripping the nation