Over 100 pharmacies shut down for operating illegally

According to the Council, the move has become critical to protect lives as expert diagnoses are needed before drugs are dispensed. The move is also to ensure the law that established the Council as a regulator of the sector is enforced.

Per the law, the Pharmacy Council is to grant a licence to a body corporate or government institution to carry on the business of mixing, compounding, preparing or supplying restricted medicines by retail under the supervision of a superintendent pharmacist.

The Council's Deputy Registrar, Dr. Daniel Danquah, said the Council is committed to enforcing its laws and will continue to take action against pharmacies that do not comply.

He said about 10 companies have gone through the disciplinary procedure; others were closed. When they complied, it was opened at the regional level. So those reports don't come to us directly.

"But if you are trying to put together facilities that have been closed down within the year, it is a lot. We can have 100 closed down in two or three months."