Over 300 victims of Akosombo Dam Spillage resettled at Aveyime-Battor

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a proactive response to the recent Akosombo Dam spillage that affected numerous communities, over 300 victims have found solace in a resettlement initiative at Aveyime-Battor, a newly constructed residence provided by First Sky Group Ghana.

The relocation led by MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwah on Saturday has left smiles and excitement on the faces of these displaced families

This compassionate effort aims to provide a fresh start for those displaced by the devastating consequences of the dam's overflow.

The Akosombo Dam, a critical hydroelectric facility, experienced unprecedented spillage, leading to widespread flooding and displacement of residents in surrounding areas leaving many families grappling with the loss of homes, livelihoods, and a sense of stability.

In light of this crisis, the resettlement project at Aveyime-Battor represents a beacon of hope and solidarity.

The affected individuals, now residing in Aveyime-Battor, are being offered not only shelter but also essential amenities like clean water, healthcare, and educational facilities to help rebuild their lives.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) started the water spillage on September 15, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the dams’ reservoirs.

