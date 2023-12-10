Over 300 victims of Akosombo Dam Spillage resettled at Aveyime-Battor

This compassionate effort aims to provide a fresh start for those displaced by the devastating consequences of the dam's overflow.

The Akosombo Dam, a critical hydroelectric facility, experienced unprecedented spillage, leading to widespread flooding and displacement of residents in surrounding areas leaving many families grappling with the loss of homes, livelihoods, and a sense of stability.

In light of this crisis, the resettlement project at Aveyime-Battor represents a beacon of hope and solidarity.

The affected individuals, now residing in Aveyime-Battor, are being offered not only shelter but also essential amenities like clean water, healthcare, and educational facilities to help rebuild their lives.

