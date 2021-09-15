Owusu Bempah is responsible for all the mess he is going through – Obiri-Boahen

Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia programme, he explained because of his revered status, Rev Bempah should not entertain certain acts that will bring the name of Christ into disrepute.

"Like his colleague men of God who have sworn to be leaders of the Gospel, I don't think they should have to stoop so low to have an altercation with the likes of Agradaa, who you are far above them in the ministry.

"Moreover, with no prejudice, I think Rev. Owusu Bempah should have exercised a little restraint or patience. He acted wrongly and indecisively. Men of God in this country have some aura around them and any time I hear them preach or speak, I listen to them religiously and I don't expect them to behave the way and manner in which Rev. Owusu Bempah did," Obiri Boahen stated.

Pulse Ghana

He noted that, for this act, the widely-acclaimed man of God got it wrong.

Rev. Bempah, who has been charged with threat of life - for threatening to kill Nana Agraada - as well as offensive conduct to the breach of peace, made his first appearance before the Accra Circuit Court on Monday, along with four other members of the church.